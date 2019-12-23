Exceptional December warmth continues

December warmth continues across eastern Iowa today with highs into the low-mid 50s. No official record highs are being forecast at this time, however, the temperatures may wind up very close to them by mid-afternoon.

Mild air will continue through Christmas Day with the potential for record highs across portions of the area on Christmas as well, depending on the amount of cloud coverage we see.

There's a weak front that does approach that night into Thursday that could feasibly squeeze a sprinkle out, but that would be about the extent of it for precipitation this week.

Look for cooler highs into the 40s by the end of the week.