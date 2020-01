Ex-teacher in Howard-Winneshiek district takes plea deal for having sex with student

A former teacher in northeast Iowa accused of having sex with a student has made a deal with prosecutors.

Howard County court records say Tiffany Ranweiler-Oblander filed a written plea of guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation by a school employee. Prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony in return for her plea.

The plea agreement calls for probation and a suspended prison sentence of two years.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office has said investigators have determined that Ranweiler-Oblander had sexual contact with the 18-year-old at his home during March and April 2018.

She worked for the Howard-Winneshiek district.