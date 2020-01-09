Ex-professor sentence to federal prison for drug trafficking

A retired business management professor living in eastern Iowa has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors say 61-year-old Randall Mark Gilbert, of Marion, was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute meth near a school.

Officials say police found more than 10 grams of meth in a search of Gilbert's home, which was within 1,000 feet of Lisbon High School. Police say Gilbert later barged into the home of a woman he believed had set him up, cut the phone line and threatened her with a knife.