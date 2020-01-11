Ex-nursing home worker given probation in Iowa abuse case

A former nursing home worker has been given two to five years' probation for abusing a nursing home resident.

The Courier reports that 61-year-old Michael Ritchie Kane, of Westgate, pleaded guilty earlier this month to dependent adult abuse with injury.

In exchange for his plea, Kane was granted a deferred judgment, meaning the offense will come off his record if he successfully completes probation.

Kane had worked at Ravenood Specialty Care in Waterloo, and investigators say that in June 2018, he pinched and punched a resident there, attempted to suffocate the patient and threatened to shoot him.