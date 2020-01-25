Ex-Iowa rescue squad treasurer ordered to pay thousands

The ex-treasurer of Anthon's rescue squad in northwestern Iowa has been ordered to repay more than $83,000 she's accused of misspending.

The Sioux City Journal reported Friday that Kristine Roggatz was ordered by a judge Wednesday to make the payment to cover the nearly $77,000 she's accused of taking from the group and another nearly $6,900 for the cost of an audit that discovered the malfeasance.

The judgment was part of a lawsuit the city brought in 2017 against Roggatz after the town's insurance carrier covered the losses.