Everything’s bigger in Texas, including rainfall totals

Once again, southeast Texas found itself in the grip of a stalled tropical storm. This time, it was Imelda that dropped a ton of rainfall. While the totals are less than what fell with Harvey in 2017, the amount of flooding was still extreme. Numerous areas got more than 20 inches of rain! This occurred over a 48-hour span. As you’d expect, flooding has been a massive problem with this kind of rainfall.

To put this in perspective, that’s the equivalent of our normal rainfall from roughly April through August, all occurring in just two days!