'Everybody Eats Week' aims to provide healthy meals for people who can't afford them

More than 41 million Americans are food insecure, according to the group "Feeding America."

Cafes across the country, including one in Cedar Rapids, want to make sure people who can't afford a healthy meal can still eat. It's called “Everybody Eats” week. Organizers are urging people to dine at one of the 50 pay-it-forward or pay-what-you-can cafes taking part.

Groundswell Cafe in Cedar Rapids located at 201 3rd Ave SW is participating. The cafe is offering daily specials during the week, one of them being a black bean quesadilla. Groundswell Cafe runs on the pay- for-it-forward system.

People's tip money goes to paying for a meal for a person who can't afford it. Workers stress the importance of healthy meals.

"A lot of people living in poverty tend to have health issues related to their diet,” said Tim Salis, chef at Groundswell Café. ”Eating a lot of simple foods that aren't very nutritious, high in vitamins or anything. So getting people access to that food can affect other parts of their life."

Groundswell Cafe is part of the nonprofit Matthew 25. A lot of the food they serve is fresh produce grown on their urban farm.