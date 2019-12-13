Every win and every pin is in honor Logan Luft

The sport of girls wrestling is growing in the state of Iowa.

Luft Tough

5 years ago only 36 females across the state wrestled. Now, that number is closer to 500.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl if you are scared or the only girl on the boy's team, do what you love,” said Lilly Luft, a freshman at Charles City High School.

The sport has big slams, pins and is every bit as physical as the boys, but for Luft, it’s about remembering her brother.

“It means everything to me that I get to be a part of wrestling and what Logan Loved,” she said.

Logan Luft of Charles City died July 4th, 2017 from an ATV accident.

“Wrestling was the greatest thing in Logan’s life,” mother of the two, Wendy Luft. “It was the thing he worked the hardest at. It was the thing I spent the most time with him doing as well.”

This is the first season Lilly Luft has come back to the sport since Logan’s death. Every win, every workout, and even her warm-up music is to remember and honor her brother.

“He was the one that pushed his two siblings to wrestle,” said Wendy. “We had nightly battles in the living room.”

“One of his favorite quotes was, ‘It’s what you do when no one’s watching,’” Lilly said. “So, every practice, all the hours you put in, it will all work out in the end.”

Luft was an organ donor and his organs helped save five other people across the US. Earlier this year Logan’s Law was passed making it so people have the option to put done that they are an organ donor on their hunting license.

