Every inch of snow means $1 off Busch Beer in Iowa

Busch Beer said it will be tracking snowfall in seven cities, including Des Moines.

With every inch that falls between Jan. 1 and March 21, people who are 21 years old or older in Iowa will receive $1 off of Busch Beer via a rebate.

The program is known as Busch Snow Day.

"Busch Snow Day will measure total accumulated snowfall, with each inch of snow that falls, so will the price of Busch, even if it melts the next day," according to the company. "Therefore, three five-inch snow showers in Omaha in February would equal $15 off Busch."

Busch said Iowa has received 3.7 inches of snow so far in 2020. That means Iowans get $4 off.

Busch placed interactive billboards in Des Moines and set up a website to help people track how much snow falls. The billboards are connected to the NOAA snowfall counts in each city.

Other cities include Grand Rapids, Michigan; Minneapolis; Fargo, North Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; Buffalo, New York and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“We know some of our biggest fans are going to experience a lot of snow this winter, which can make things a little rough,” says Daniel Blake, Senior Director of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch. “There’s not much worse than a snowstorm hitting and your stock of Busch being low, so this is a fun way to make our fans’ lives a little easier this season in those snowy cities.”

Click or tap here to check out the Busch Snow Day website.