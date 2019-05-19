Events planned for Sunday for shooting victims

People will gather Sunday in Cedar Rapids to remember the victims of a deadly shooting.

The area around the Iowa Smoke Shop on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids is surrounded by police tape after an early morning shooting left two dead on May 18, 2019 (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)

Police responded to the Iowa Smoke Shop around 1:30 yesterday morning on the southwest side.

Investigators believe someone shot four people while they were in a vehicle in the parking lot. Two people died of their injuries, a third suffered life threatening injuries, and a fourth serious injuries.

Police believe it's a targeted attack but have not made any arrests.

The store closed Saturday after the shooting but is expected to reopen on Sunday.

Family and friends of those involved are holding a peaceful protest against gun violence. It's at 2 p.m. on 1st Avenue East near the Hy-Vee.

Then a vigil for the victims is set for 7 p.m. at Greene Square, the park located across from the Public Library in downtown.