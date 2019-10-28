Event promotes economic growth within African-American community

An event in Cedar Rapids on Monday night promoted economic growth within the African- American community. People gathered for a program called "The Importance of Black Economic Empowerment" at the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

The goal was to encourage economic prosperity in black communities. The event's speaker hopes Monday's conversation will encourage something similar within the Cedar Rapids area.

"We hope to start a conversation in our community about free market economics, about economic empowerment of the entire African American community locally and beyond," said Danielle Brazant.

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart joined civil rights and business leaders at tonight's event.