Advocates raising awareness on mental health, suicide prevention in Tama County

Some advocates in Tama County are working to erase any stigma associated with suicide and mental illness. They're partnering with Alive and Running Iowa, a non-profit focusing on suicide prevention, to hold a forum.

It's called "Let's Start Talking" about mental health and suicide prevention.

It’s being held on Sunday Dec. 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tama Ballroom located at 1411 East 5th Street in Tama. Guest speakers, counselors, and Tama Police will be on hand talking to people.

Organizers say there needs to be more of a support system in Tama County for people battling mental health issues, and for suicide prevention.

"It's hit our community pretty hard,” said event organizer Rose Anaya, who lost her nephew to suicide. There's been a lot of tears shed in this area.”

Vickie Douglas lost her son Michael Bly to suicide.

"He was so good to everybody, but not everybody was good to him,” she said.

The 28-year-old died by suicide shortly after Mother's Day. He was a longtime firefighter in Tama.

"He has helped different firefighters,” said Douglas. “He had talked them out of suicide. He had stopped his cousin from walking out in front of a semi."

Through his helpful heart, Douglas says she never saw signs that anything was wrong.

“He just would come in everyday with a smile and say everything is fine mom we're doing good,” she said. “It was always a quicker visit than usual."

Sunday will be her first event sharing her son's story. She hopes it will encourage people to open up about their problems. While also letting them know there's help out there.

"I don't want another parent, father or mother to have to go visit their son or daughter in a cemetery like I have to. Because the pain is unreal," she said.

Organizers will give out bracelets that read “never alone” on them, and also a number to the suicide hotline. That number is 1-800-273-8255.

Celebrate Recovery is also helping to put on the event. It’s a Christ-centered recovery program. They hold events every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Meskwaki Celebration Assembly of God in Tama.

