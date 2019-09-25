Event in Waterloo to honor murder victims

Sept. 25 marks the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

People across the country, including in Eastern Iowa are remembering loved ones lost.

According to records, Cedar Rapids has had four murders so far in 2019, which includes a double-homicide in the Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot in May, compared to three last year.

So far, Waterloo has seen one murder this year. There were seven murders last year. Dubuque has had no murders this year. Last year, there was one. Iowa City has had one murder this year, but there were none last year.

The Homicide and Other Violent Crimes Program is holding an event in Waterloo Wednesday night, honoring murder victims. It’s a yearly event that's held at the Cedar Valley Botanical Gardens and Arboretum. Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson will be a guest speaker. People can also speak on behalf of those murdered. This year they will do a tree-planting ceremony to honor those murdered.

The event starts tonight at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Heidi Maring has spoken at past events. She is remembering her 8-year-old son Anthony, murdered back in 2006.

Maring says she didn't have much support after her son's death and turned to alcohol to help cope. She wants people who went through the same struggle to know they're not alone, while also advocating for peace.

"This doesn't impact one person, it affects a lot of people,” said Maring. “It's something that people needs to realize that murder happens more than they think. It doesn't matter who the person is where they came from, their age, race, anything, it's not acceptable."

KCRG-TV9 asked several local police departments on what they are doing to reduce crime. They stressed building relationships in the cities they serve, getting to know people and having a constant presence in the neighborhoods they patrol.

