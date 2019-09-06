Event held in Cedar Rapids to help homeless veterans transition into community living

An event on Friday in Cedar Rapids helps veterans and non-veterans who are homeless transition to community living.

Veterans Memorial Stadium welcomed the 14th annual Five Seasons Stand Stand Down and Resource Fair this afternoon. The event tried to combat life on the streets for the nation's estimated 200 thousand homeless veterans.

The Stand Down mission also includes non-veterans. At least 70 vendors and agencies participated, providing services including health screenings.

Joe Stutler, one of the organizers, said that this event helped him personally.

Stutler said, "I was basically nearly homeless and I was able to get the help I needed for me it got me up, got me going, got me back productive so I could give back to the community, to the organization and to my fellow vets."

Stutler also says that he would like to not have to do the event in the future, but for now, there is a real need in the community. The group says the event hosted a couple of hundred people.