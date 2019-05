An Evansdale man faces charges after court records say he knowingly received and possessed child pornography.

Derek Clemens, 31, appeared in federal court in Cedar Rapids on May 10 for a hearing. He was held without bond.

According to court documents, Clemens had images of children under the age of 12 engaging in sexual conduct.

His trial is set for July 8.

If convicted, Clemens faces five to 40 years in prison, a $500,000 fine and a lifetime of supervised release.