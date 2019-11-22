Evansdale man arrested after high-speed chase through Waterloo

Police arrested an Evansdale man, who was wanted on burglary charges from August, after a high-speed chase on Thursday throughout Waterloo.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Brittyn Nagel, 33, is in custody, charged with eluding, second-degree burglary and forgery.

The Courier reports, at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, police tried to stop Nagel on Broadway Street but he took off in his SUV. The chase stretched to the northern edge of Waterloo, at speeds up to 80 miles per hour before police arrested Nagel on Lafayette Street.

The newspaper says Nagel is suspected of breaking into Lovell’s Truck Repair in Waterloo in August, where he previously worked. A gun and checks were missing. The following day, the Courier says Nagel tried to cash one of those checks at a payday loan store.

