Evansdale looks to raise property tax rate to replenish reserve funds

A city in eastern Iowa is looking to raise its property taxes by about 20 percent.

But the city’s mayor said that increase isn’t as drastic as it seems.

The city of Evansdale in Black Hawk County is proposing to raise its levy rate, which helps determine property taxes, from 8.10 to 9.71.

Evansdale Mayor Doug Faas said the rate has been too low over the last several years, so the city had started to dip into its reserves.

He said this increase will help them refill those reserve funds.

The increased rate will still be lower than some cities of similar size in Iowa and other cities in Black Hawk County, including Waterloo and Cedar Falls, according to the mayor.

Faas said the average property tax increase for homeowners will be less than $100.

“$60, $70, might be getting up around $80 a year. But if you break it down, it’s 20, 25 cents a day," he said.

The state will determine on May 8 if Evansdale will be allowed to use this new rate for the upcoming fiscal year.