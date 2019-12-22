Evangelical tussling over anti-Trump editorial escalates

In this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kellogg Arena, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Updated: Sun 5:15 PM, Dec 22, 2019

(AP) - As the political clamor caused by a top Christian magazine’s call to remove President Donald Trump from office continues to reverberate, more than 100 conservative evangelicals are closing ranks further around Trump.

In a letter Sunday to the president of Christianity Today magazine, the group of evangelicals say the anti-Trump editorial is a dig at their characters as well as the president’s.

Among the signatories of the letter are George Wood, chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship; Rev. Tim Hill of the Church of God; former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee; and former Minnesota GOP Rep. Michele Bachmann.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus