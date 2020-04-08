Cancellation of music trip for High School student costs family thousands

It was marketed as a “once-in-a-lifetime adventure.”

A contract from Voyageurs International, Ltd., pictured on April 8, 2020, outlines cancelation refund fees. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Through the Iowa Ambassadors of Music program, high school musicians from all across Iowa would be traveling to Europe for more than two weeks this summer, visiting seven different countries and performing concerts in some of them.

Alex Ludeking, a sophomore percussionist at Benton Community, was excited about the opportunity.

“I was really looking forward to it,” Ludeking said. “Unfortunately, it got canceled due to the current circumstances.”

Alex’s parents, George and Theresa Ludeking, spent thousands of dollars on the trip, and spent even more so Alex could spend extra time in Greece once it wrapped up, an add-on offered through the program.

“The total outlay for us was $8,400,” George Ludeking said.

Last month, the Ludekings received a letter from Voyageurs International Ltd., a Colorado-based travel agency in charge of the Iowa trip and similar trips with students from other states. Voyageurs International’s president wrote the company was canceling the trip because of the coronavirus and that the company was sticking by its policy to issue only partial refunds.

“They’ve kept $1,900 plus $700 for the Greece part, so we’re out like $2,600 right now,” George said.

The contract for the trip outlines refund values based on when cancelations occur, and per that policy, families like the Ludekings would receive all but $1,900 back per person, while none of the money for the added days to Greece would be refunded. In the letter, Voyageurs International claimed it had already made payments for the trip that it won’t be able to recoup.

“They’re basically saying they’re going by the contract, which we did sign. I admit that,” George said.

But he doesn’t think what Voyageurs International is doing is right.

“Under the current climate, businesses are shutting down, families are hurt. It just seems immoral for them to keep $1,900," George said.

KCRG-TV9 called Voyageurs International multiple times Wednesday, but no one answered. A recorded message said no one was in the office because of Colorado business closures. The message also instructed customers who have questions or concerns about the cancelation fee to send a letter to its Colorado office. Voyageurs International’s voicemail box was full, and on its website, no email address or contact form are given.

The Ludekings haven’t been able to reach the travel agency either.

They have, however, received a check for their partial refund, but they haven’t cashed it yet.

“There’s a note on the check that says, ‘Full and final refund,’ and I figured as soon as I cash that, I’m pretty much done,” George said. “But we’re holding on for a few more weeks to see what may transpire.”

The Ludekings have also filed complaints with the Attorneys General of Iowa and Colorado. As of Wednesday, they hadn’t received a response from the Iowa office yet, while the Colorado office wrote that it forwarded their complaint to Voyageurs International.