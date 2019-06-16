Ernst hosts roast and ride to start re-election campaign

Republican Senator Joni Ernst officially kicked off her re-election campaign Saturday with her 5th annual Roast and Ride fundraiser in Boone, Iowa.

She expressed excitement for the upcoming race, saying democrats would love to take her seat but she is confident they will not succeed. The senator also took time to praise President Trump for his role in the low unemployment rate, but she says she does not agree with him completely on tariffs.

"I've talked to the President. He knows that I'm not necessarily a tariff gal, but he will tell me 'well, I'm a tariff guy.' So I push back on him when I think it's necessary, but at the same time, what I'm hearing from farmers across the state is that with China, they are okay with his stance on China," Ernst said.

As part of this kick off, about 250 riders hopped on their motorcycles and followed Ernst throughout Iowa's countryside.

Three democrats have announced a run for senate. They are Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield, Indianola attorney Kimberly Graham and former 3rd district congressional candidate Eddie Mauro. To face Ernst, they will have to survive a 2020 primary.

