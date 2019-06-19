Ernst captains team in Congressional softball game

The Democratic and Republican women of Congress teamed up Wednesday night to try to take down the media.

This was the eleventh annual softball game between the female lawmakers and the media. This year, the competition raised more than $365,000 for Young Survival Coalition, a charity devoted to screening for cancer and fighting back against the disease.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said it's a nice break from politics- as-usual, and it helps build camaraderie both on the field and across the aisle on Capitol Hill.

"These are people that maybe normally we wouldn't interact with. We're forced to get together as one team and then we get to know each other. And you know what? There are some really good folks on the other side of the aisle that we're all coming together for one purpose and it's a really great purpose," Ernst said.

Ernst was a captain on the team. She had a nice night at the plate and in left field. But for the fourth year in a row, the media got the victory.