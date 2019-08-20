Ernst, Grassley draft bills asking for RFS waiver transparency

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst says she wants to work to bring more transparency to the process that allows some refineries to get waivers to not have to blend ethanol with gasoline.

Ernst made those comments while in Cedar Rapids Tuesday. She took a tour of the DuPont Nutrition and Biosciences facility before holding a town hall.

Her comments refer to the Environmental Protection Agency's decision two weeks ago to exempt 31 refineries from blending ethanol. Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has introduced legislation to overhaul that process and now Ernst says she is also working on a bill.

"I do think we need to overhaul the process, so it's a good start and we need to figure out a way forward. {Nebraska Republican Senator} Deb Fisher and I also have legislation that would shed some transparency or some light on the exemption process," Ernst said.

Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is sending a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office asking for an investigation into these waivers. She says this will cause economic consequences for rural communities.