Equipment malfunction causes smoke, evacuation at PCI in Cedar Rapids

A piece of faulty equipment at a medical office in downtown Cedar Rapids resulted in a large emergency response, according to officials.

At around 1:51 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report of smoke at Physicians Clinic of Iowa (PCI), located at 202 10th Street SE.

Firefighters were able to determine the origin of the reported smoke as a medical imaging machine in an x-ray room on the first floor. Officials said there was no fire and no damage outside of that particular machine.

Several fire trucks responded to the call, which led to the evacuation of around 300 patients and staff from the building. Those that were undergoing treatment or procedures were allowed to remain in place in separated sections of the building where they were still safe.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, and Alliant Energy assisted in the emergency response.