As the wind continues to blow today, this is a good reminder that we’re entering windy season. While many of us think about the fall as Iowa’s windy season, it’s actually the spring by a small margin.

Wind is the result of air pressure differences between high pressure systems and low pressure systems. Oftentimes in meteorological spring, the air is colder to our north, yet, already warming to summertime levels in the southern U.S. The pressure gradient that results usually leads to spring being the windiest time of the year in Iowa.

To the parents out there, think about how many windy early season baseball and soccer games you've sat through!

