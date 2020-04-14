Enrollment for fall 2020 a concern for smaller Iowa private colleges

With some colleges offering refunds to students because of COVID-19, smaller private colleges say enrollment for Fall 2020 matters more than ever for their budgets.

Loras College in Dubuque has about 1,600 students. The admissions office says enrollment is always a concern for schools this size.

Officials say they need a new approach for getting students to consider the school. This includes online panels, and 1-on-1 zoom sessions with admissions as well as an online video of campus for perspective students.

"Enrollment always is a concern and especially when you're working in admission like I am and my colleagues in admissions," Loras College Director of Admissions Kyle Klapatauskas said. "But one thing we said as a team is this is one way we can help out. We are on the front lines of the financial side as far as being able to give back to the college. "

Loras leaders said they don't know all the effects right now of the coronavirus but are focusing on how to best utilize this virtual connection.

