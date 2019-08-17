Enrollment continues to increase at Coe College

Hundreds of new Kohawks moved into their homes for the school year on Saturday.

It marked the move-in day for freshman at Coe College.

Staff says this is one of the largest freshman classes in Coe College History. The incoming class is around 440 students.

"Right now in higher education there are many schools struggling with low enrollment, and here at Coe, we're doing the opposite of that. And I really credit that we're in Cedar Rapids, what we coin the perfect college town. We have students represented from 24 states in this new class," Dean of Admission Josh Kite said.

Classes begin on Wednesday.