Enjoy today's nice weather, look for rain this weekend

Today is the bright spot in our weather with a lighter wind and a good deal of sunshine. Plan on highs generally around 50. Clouds will start to build later on, which is a sign of things to come for the weekend.

Like the past few systems, there will be a considerable temperature spread again with 40s and 50s fairly common. The key will be where the most widespread rainfall occurs as those areas will likely stay the coolest. Either way, rain is likely both days with weekend totals generally less than a half-inch. There is still a chance of snow as colder air works into the system on Easter Sunday. We'll keep an eye on it.

Looking ahead to early next week, pop-up snow showers may again occur as another big push of cold air works into the area.

