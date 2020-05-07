Enjoy today, some showers arrive tonight

Today is definitely the bright spot of the next week or possibly longer. Plan on some sunshine much of the day with highs into the mid-60s. You'll notice a notable increase in clouds by the afternoon, which is a signal that the weather is about to change.

Look for a few showers to move across the area this evening as an Arctic high pressure system sits to our north. That cold air will move into the area tomorrow on gusty north winds.

We've been talking consistently about a frost coming on Friday night and we'll continue on with that consistent messaging today as well. Plan on lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s Friday night into Saturday morning. Our valleys may hit the mid-20s for a short time, especially over northeast Iowa. This will be close to records for this time of year.

Plan on a dry Saturday with showers still set to move back across the area Saturday night into Mother's Day. It'll be another chilly one this year, with highs only around 50 alongside some gusty winds on Sunday.

