Enjoy the sunshine today, snow arrives tomorrow

Enjoy today's sunshine as it'll be a while before we get it back again. Plan on highs into the upper teens to lower 20s in most areas. You'll notice a few more clouds coming in this afternoon, too.

Tonight, plan on mostly cloudy sky with temperatures slowly rising. This will set us up for a prolonged period of light snow starting tomorrow.

This first round tomorrow into tomorrow night will probably produce one to three inches worth of new snow. The second part of this system will be around eastern Iowa Thursday into Friday and probably generate similar results.

In a prolonged situation like this one, you'll probably wind up shoveling a few different times. This will be a wetter consistency of snow throughout.

It'll be out of here by the weekend, though the clouds will hold on tight into next week.