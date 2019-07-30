Cool and dry air is here, with comfortable humidity levels and below normal temperatures for a few days. A few clouds here and there are possible, but plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Each day is slightly warmer than the last as we go forward in time, peaking at around the mid 80s toward the end of the weekend. Very few precipitation chances are included in the forecast, potentially making already dry conditions worse for some areas.
Enjoy the nearly perfect late mid-summer weather
