Enjoy the fruits of the holiday season with pears, pomegranates

Pomegranates

Pears and pomegranates can tap into the flavors of the holiday season (KCRG)

This big, red fruit is full of crunchy juicy-filled seeds, called arils, which make any dish special with their jewel-like appearance. The juicy, sweet cranberry-like juice with a crunchy seed is a treat.

To access the arils, start by cutting off the top, about a half-inch below the crown. Then score the fruit with a sharp knife (just like you score an orange before peeling). Pull open the fruit and carefully remove the arils. Discard the bitter, white membrane and outer peel. You will find about a cup of arils in each pomegranate. Arils will keep in the refrigerator for approximately five days or frozen for longer storage.

Now you can enjoy these beautiful seeds that contribute potassium, vitamin C and fiber:

• Eat by the spoonful on their own

• Garnish or add to any salad

• Mix into yogurt

• Top your breakfast hot or cold cereal

• Add a festive appearance to any bubbly holiday beverage

Pears

Pears are a sweet source of fiber and phytochemicals. Each pear contains 4 to 5 grams of dietary fiber. The natural antioxidants found in pears, such as vitamin C, are important in the prevention of chronic diseases and may improve immune function.

"Checking the Neck" is best way to test ripeness. Press lightly into the neck of the pear. It should give to gentle pressure when pressed lightly. If your pear is not quite ripe, place it in a brown paper bag to ripen faster.

Sneak a serving of these fiber-filled fruits in at any time of day:

• Start off the day right by layering a pear onto your breakfast sandwich. Like apples, their sweet flavor pairs well with nut butter.

• Slice up and serve on top of your lunchtime salad.

• Bake into a fiber-filled afternoon treat like pear mini-muffins.

• Sauté and serve alongside pork roast at dinnertime.

• Slice with an apple slicer and enjoy anytime of the day.

Here is an easy, eye-catching, flavorful recipe that combines both of these amazing seasonal fruits:

Pear-Pomegranate Salsa

Serves: 6 (1/2 cup each)

All you need:

2 pears, cored and diced

Arils of 1 fresh pomegranate

¼ cup red onion, finely diced

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Juice of half a fresh lime

Tortilla or pita chips, for serving

All you do:

Combine pears with pomegranate arils, red onion, cilantro and lime juice in a bowl. Serve with tortilla or pita chips. Enjoy immediately or store in a sealed container for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts per serving: 80 calories, 0.5 g fat, 0 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 1 g protein. Source: Adapted from Café Tecumseh Magazine.

Christy Frese represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Christy is a Registered Dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.