English muffin pizzas capture the flavor without making dough

When you're craving pizza, you don't have to call out for delivery or order online. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has a simple recipe you can make at home, without making your own dough.

Makes 6 servings (2 pizzas each)

Total time: varies

INGREDIENTS

6 whole-wheat English muffins split in half

¾ cup pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup finely chopped toppings of your choice (pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, etc.)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat broiler.

Place English muffin halves (cut side up) on a baking sheet and broil for 2–3 minutes or until they begin to brown.

Remove from oven and layer with pizza sauce, cheese, and toppings.

To freeze: flash freeze individual pizzas on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper for 1–2 hours. Wrap individual pizzas in clear plastic wrap or aluminum foil and store in a large zip-top bag in the freezer.

To serve: Bake pizzas from frozen at 375°F for 13–15 minutes.

Nutrition information per serving (2 pizzas; cheese topping only): 246 calories; 7.5 g fat; 3.5 g saturated fat; 18.6 mg cholesterol; 674.4 mg sodium; 31.5 g carbohydrate; 4.4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 13.1 g protein

E-Mail Whitney with questions here.