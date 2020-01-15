End-of-week winter storm likely to deliver snow, ice

A strong winter storm will bring a variety of conditions that will likely cause hazardous travel starting on Friday, according to forecasters.

A Winter Storm Watch in effect on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, and Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 (KCRG)

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the KCRG-TV9 viewing area from Friday through Saturday afternoon.

A storm system has the potential to bring heavy snowfall and mixed precipitation to a wide area of the midwest, including eastern Iowa. The most likely area to see heavy snow will be north of U.S. Highway 30, with mixed precipitation causing ice accumulation to the south but eating into snow totals.

"Similar to last week's storm, this one has the potential to bring ice accumulation and snowfall," Joe Winters, KCRG-TV9 Chief Meteorologist, said. "However, cold air in place ahead of the storm, unlike last week, will allow precipitation to start as all snow and quickly accumulate."

Mixed precipitation, in the form of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, will be possible, though the exact extent and amount there is still slightly uncertain, according to Winters.

Interested parties should keep an eye on forecast updates as the storm approaches.

Strong winds, with gusts between 40 to 50 mph at times, will be possible on Saturday as the system exits. Depending on the nature of the snow and amount of ice, this could pose a threat for both blowing snow and possible tree and power line damage.

Very cold air settles into eastern Iowa behind the storm system, with highs only in the single digits and lows below zero on Sunday and Monday.