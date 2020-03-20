Encore Cafe offering frozen meals for senior citizens

A new partnership is providing frozen meals for senior citizens in the Cedar Rapids area.

Encore Cafe, which normally provides meals for older adults, is now working with Horizons and HACAP to provide these frozen meals. This in response to the closure of senior centers across the state.

Customers can pick up meals at Saint Marks United Methodist Church in Northwest cedar Rapids on Tuesdays and Thursdays outside of the Marion Public Library.

To promote social distancing, pick up times are scheduled by customers' last names. A through F are from 11:30 to 11:50, followed every 20 minutes by G through M and N through Z. The service starts next week.