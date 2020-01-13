Employers to discuss hiring inmates after prison

Later this month, employers are invited to meet with the Department of Corrections to encourage the hiring of inmates getting out of prison. Iowa Workforce Development announced the roundtable discussion today.

The event will be at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on January 29. It's part of a series that started in November.

"Our prisons shouldn't be one stop in a circle that leads back to prison. They should connect people with opportunities to improve themselves and their skills," said Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The discussion is the latest effort to help inmates get back to normal lives after prison. The governor is also attempting to fast-track felon voting applications to restore their right to vote ahead of the February 3 caucuses.