Employers look for solutions to ease childcare costs, availability

Child care is an expensive cost for parents across the country and here in Iowa.

For some Iowa parents, it’s cheaper to send your college student to the University of Iowa than to pay for child care for an infant.

But the cost is just one issue that many parents are facing when it comes to child care.

The Iowa Women’s Foundation says a quarter of Iowans live in a child care desert, an area where there’s a shortage registered or licensed child care options.

The foundation says this isn’t just hurting Iowa families, but also its businesses.

But some employers in eastern Iowa believe they have a solution to both the availability and cost problems for working parents: offering on-site childcare at the workplace.

Frontier Co-op in Norway is one of those businesses and has offered childcare and preschool since 1976.

“It’s extremely convenient to have them here,” said Megan Schulte, who works as the company’s vice president of human resources and uses the childcare services for her children. “They actually come to work with me every day. It’s nice to come down here, and you can have lunch with them if you want to, check in on them.”

On average, Frontier says its employees who use the service pay about $100 a week per child.

According to Child Care Aware, a national childcare advocacy group, the average cost of childcare for a toddler in Iowa is about $184 per week.

“Certainly for some people, it makes no sense to take a lower-paying job with really high cost of childcare,” said Doug Neumann, executive director of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. “They’re not getting ahead, and they make the choice to stay at home.”

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance says childcare — and a lack of it — is holding back the state’s growth.

According to the Iowa Women’s Foundation, Iowa has lost 40 percent of its childcare providers over the last five years. At the same time, the foundation said the state is missing out on about $675 million in annual GDP because of a shortage of employees.

“We need more workers in our economy,” Neumann said. “Our companies are poised for growth, but they lack workers. One of the reasons we lack workers is because of the childcare situation.”

That same study from the Iowa Women’s Foundation said working parents miss about two weeks of work each year because of child care issues.

The Metro Economic Alliance said employer-provided childcare is a potential solution for companies that are able to afford it.

“Those kind of things help workforce attraction,” Neumann said. “Those kind of things help workforce retention.”

Frontier’s employees said they’ve seen that for themselves.

The co-op said it contributes as much as $325,000 annually to the program to keep costs affordable for its families. It also offers childcare reimbursement for parents who work shifts that don’t allow them to use the on-site childcare and send them somewhere else.

Frontier believes those contributions are worth it.

“It’s helped us with retention,” Schulte said. “It’s helped us with new hires and being able to recruit that talent in and having them be able to start right when we need them to start instead of them worrying about daycare and things along with it.”

Schulte said that was a worry for her, especially after having her first child.

“Being a first-time mom, it’s difficult,” she said. “There’s no book that tells you what you’re supposed to be doing, so really, it’s a stressful time, trying to figure out a schedule, not really getting any sleep and then trying to transition back into the workplace because all the work and projects and emails, they don’t stop during the time that you’re out on maternity leave.”

Even though her kids are older now, Schulte said Frontier’s childcare is still as much of a benefit.

“Just knowing that you can still be there and be a mom as well as going after your career is an amazing feeling overall,” she said.