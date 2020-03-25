Employees at Dubuque hospital decorate windows with message of solidarity

Nurses at the Intensive Care Unit at UnityPoint-Finley Hospital are giving their windows a special look in a display of solidarity during difficult times.

A display of paper hearts with the message "We are all in this together" is hung in a window at UnityPoint-Finley Hospital in Dubuque on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

After getting the idea from a Facebook group called "Heart Hunters," the nurses decided to decorate the ICU's break room window with colored hearts. The purpose is to let the community know that their hearts are all in for the fight against the coronavirus.

Since they started, more units in the hospital are putting up colored hearts​.

Amy Reynolds, nurse manager at the ICU, said the fact that other units have followed their steps is not surprising.

"It's really important for us to all stand together, be here for the community and foster unity foster teamwork," Reynolds said. "We would expect everyone to catch on and want to do it because we all want to do it together and be in it together."

The nurses hope to continue decorating more windows to fill up the hospital with colored hearts.