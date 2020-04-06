Employee at assisted living facility in Buchanan County tests positive for COVID-19

Western Home Communities said an employee at Winding Creek Meadows Assisted Living in Jesup, Iowa, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4.

That employee is getting medical care and will not return to work until completing isolation requirements, officials said.

Residents, families and employees have been informed in addition to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Buchanan County Public Health Department and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals which oversees assisted living communities.

Western Home Communities said Winding Creek Meadows is following its coronavirus response plan to stop the spread at the facility which is home to 20 people. Workers are screening residents for temperatures and respiratory symptoms two times a day.

"Additional personal protective equipment has been delivered to Winding Creek Meadows for employees who would need to work closely with residents if they develop symptoms," officials said. "The community has not allowed visitors or volunteers since Mar. 12, which is also when the dining room closed and meal delivery started; additionally, group activities ended Mar. 17. Those health precautions continue indefinitely."