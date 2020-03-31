Employee at Nordstrom fulfillment center tests positive for COVID-19, facility temporarily closed

An employee at a major Linn County employer has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

Nordstrom, Inc., logo (AP GraphicsBank)

Nordstrom, Inc., announced the positive COVID-19 case for an employee at its Nordstrom Direct fulfillment center on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The company said the facility was temporarily closed to conduct a deep cleaning, but expected it to be reopened by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

The company said that the employee had not been in the facility since March 26 and that they were in the process of contacting coworkers who may have been exposed to the person.

"The health of our employees is a priority, and we take seriously the responsibility we have to create a safe work environment," the company said, in a statement. "We’ve put additional precautions in place, including additional cleaning, adjustments to allow for social distancing between employees and resources to help them stay healthy."

Company officials told employees in an email that another employee had reported close contact with a separate, non-employee who had tested positive for COVID-19. That worker had not been in the facility since March 28 and is now in self-isolation.

The person who tested positive is being treated, according to Nordstrom. Those who may have had close contact with the individual will be advised to self-isolate.