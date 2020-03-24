Employee at Iowa City Hy-Vee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the North Dodge Hy-Vee in Iowa City says she has the coronavirus.

She says she tested positive after being in contact with a DJ from Johnson County who has a confirmed case of the virus. Iowa City DJ Don Morrison performed in the Market Grille area of the store prior to his diagnosis.

In a statement, Hy-Vee said, after hearing of the diagnosis, officials followed all appropriate safety, sanitation and cleaning procedures.

The employee was not working at the store when she became ill.

The store is still open.