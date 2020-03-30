Employee at Casey's convenience store in Marion positive for COVID-19

A Linn County convenience store was temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2012 file photo, a Casey's General Store sign is seen in Bondurant, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Casey's General Store said on Monday that it was told of one of its employees testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 28, 2020, according to a spokesperson for the company. The employee worked at the store located at 340 Marion Boulevard in Marion.

The store was temporarily closed after the disclosure and was cleaned by a third-party company.

"The store has reopened following a deep cleaning and to ensure the safety and availability of Casey’s team members to support operations. The store is being staffed with non-impacted team members, is open for business and welcoming guests," a spokesperson for Casey's said, in a statement.

The company said it has implemented various changes to procedures at its stores, including enhanced cleaning of indoor and outdoor surfaces, changes to its fresh food procedures, closing in-store seating areas, and reducing store hours.