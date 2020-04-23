Emergency room doctor sees a 32% decline in the number of patients

A doctor in the emergency room at UnityPoint-Saint Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids says he's seen a decline in the number of patients since social distancing guidelines took effect.

In an interview, he tells TV9's Jay Greene the ER is still open for business and there are precautions in place to keep you safe.

Jay: We are now joined by Dr. Ryan Dowden, who is a physician at the ER at Unity-Point St. Luke's Hospital. Thanks for being with us. What are you seeing in terms of ER volume compared to usual?

Dr. Downden: There's no doubt that we do see a decrease volume in the emergency departments at Saint Luke's year-over-year. It seems like running the numbers from the time social distancing recommendations went into place in mid-March through April 21st, anyway, our volumes have been pretty consistently down about 32% in the ER.

Jay: What are you seeing in terms of heart procedures and heart surgeries?

Dr. Downden: Again, I'm an emergency physician, I don't have a whole lot of data about the heart care stuff, but I do know the volumes, the cardiac catheterization lab at St. Luke's are down year-over-year in the neighborhood of 40%. I also know the volumes in the electrophysiology lab a St. Luke's where they do procedures for abnormal rhythms, pacemakers are also down about 40% year-over-year, but I can't comment specifically on data since that's not my specialty.

Jay: Are there people out there who are staying away from hospitals that need care? And why?

Dr. Downden: I sure hope not, I want the public to know that. in preparation for the surge for coronavirus patients in preparation for the pandemic, a lot of the work that we have done at St. Luke's in the hospital and in the emergency departments specifically is done to make sure we protect all patients and to treat patients the best way possible, whether they have coronavirus or not. So, we have lots of steps and measures in place to keep non-coronavirus patients safe and, hopefully, prevent any exposure to illness.

Jay: Why is it so important that people receive the care that they need?

Dr. Downden: The message here is that we want people to not consider the current pandemic in deciding whether to seek care for symptoms that they might seek care for in normal circumstances anyway, so we certainly don't want people with potentially life-threatening illnesses or injuries staying at home because of fear for exposure to coronavirus. If under normal circumstances you think that it's proven to come to the emergency department based on symptoms you're having, we want to reassure you that the processes are in place for us to take care of you the same way we would have two months ago.