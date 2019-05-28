Emergency responders rescue 2 capsized kayakers in Winneshiek County

Authorities said that two people fell out of their kayaks when they capsized, requiring a rescue over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office received a call at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 about two missing kayakers who had not yet returned from their trip on the Upper Iowa River. The report said the missing were a male, 24, and a female, 14.

Officials determined their kayaks had capsized upstream from Kendallville in northwest Winneshiek County. The two were located on a bank of the river near that location but without the kayaks.

“This was already our third river rescue of the season, and we have a lot of summer left," Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx said, in a statement. "We are not off to a good start. People need to be mindful of the fact the river conditions are constantly changing and can quickly become treacherous."

Marx said that many emergency responders in the area are volunteers, and encouraged safe, responsible use of the recreational opportunities in the county.