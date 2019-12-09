Emergency coordinators suggest ways to stay safe during snow squall

Quick winter weather events moved through much of Iowa Monday in a phenomenon that the National Weather Service calls "snow squalls.”

A semi-tractortrailer is in a ditch along Williams Boulevard SW in Cedar Rapids following a snow squall on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)

A snow squall is an intense period of heavy snowfall with strong winds. It usually only lasts for a short period of time.

Steve O’Konek with Linn County Emergency Management said a snow squall is similar to a severe thunderstorm but in the colder months.

Today's snow squall caused a pileup that involved up to 50 vehicles on Interstate 80 near Altoona and later closed a portion of Interstate 380 after a three-vehicle crash Monday.

O’Konek said the best way people can stay safe before a weather event, like a snow squall, is by being prepared. He suggested downloading a reliable weather app on a smartphone, like the KCRG First Alert Weather app, to learn about the warning before the storm hits. He said doing so can help drivers better plan their trip safely.

“Road conditions can go from wet to frozen over, to icy, to snow-covered in a very short period of time and it's particularly, for the public on the roadways, it's particularly dangerous, like I said, the road conditions can change in a second,” O’Konek said.

O’Konek said he witnessed visibility in Cedar Rapids rapidly deteriorate from about one-quarter of a mile to one-tenth of a mile in just a couple of hundred yards traveled on Monday.

He said drivers need to remember their winter weather driving skills if they find themselves in a sudden weather event. He described that as slowing down, leaving space between your vehicle and the car in front of you and focusing on the road.