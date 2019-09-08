Ellis Golf Course celebrates 100-year milestone

The City of Cedar Rapids celebrated 100 years of golfing at Ellis Golf Course.

They celebrated the milestone with a golf tournament. More than 100 people came out to take part. Inside, people were able to enjoy treats and learned about the history of the golf course. Staff say the uniqueness of Ellis is what keeps it on par.

"It's the layout, and in the Fall, it's beautiful because of all the old tree, but it's just the layout. A lot of unique holes are out here and it's challenging, so it caters to everybody," said David Roe, Interim Golf Operations Manager.

Ellis opened in 1919 as a nine-hole course. The back nine holes were added between 1948 and 1949.

