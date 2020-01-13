Elgin man arrested on drug charges, probation violation after investigation

A Fayette County man was arrested on Saturday in connection to a long-term investigation by law enforcement that resulted in several other arrests.

Michael Scott McAllen, 32, of Elgin, was arrested on Saturday, January 11, 2020, and charged with two counts of third-offense possession of a controlled substance for marijuana and methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court filings, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 401 Union Street in Clermont on January 7, 2020. During the course of their search, deputies found methamphetamine along with pipes, scales, and other unnamed devices in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix that was allegedly owned by McAllen.

Residents at the Union Street home allegedly told deputies that McAllen was known to bring methamphetamine for use at the residence.

On Saturday, a deputy went to McAllen's residence in Elgin to execute an arrest warrant that was issued after the above search. After identifying the person who answered the door as McAllen, the deputy placed him under arrest.

A search of his person allegedly turned up needles, a pipe, marijuana, and methamphetamine, according to court filings.

Five other people have been arrested and charged with drug-related crimes in connection to the investigation at the Union Street home, and another residence, in Clermont.

McAllen is being held at the Fayette County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, 2020.