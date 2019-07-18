Elementary school students take part in STEM Camp in Marshalltown

A summer camp in "Our Town Marshalltown" shows kid just how fun learning can be.

It doesn't take much, like some popsicle sticks and masking tape to create a science experiment.

Elementary students proved their own bridges could hold some substantial weight..

"We're having so much fun we've been building some sweet things,” Vivana Gorgnio, sixth grader, said.

Making learning, specifically science, technology, engineering and math, fun.

“They're building towers and it's fun to see when the light bulb clicks and work together as a team,” Coordinator Megan Carlson said.

The Iowa State Extension Office puts on the free STEM camp. It runs for three hours a day for one school week. This is the fourth year for the program, and attendance increases each year.

"Since we pair them up in teams they get a little competitive,” Carlson said.

And students say they are anxious to go to camp, even though they've only been out of school a few weeks.

"I'm pretty excited for school. I've been waiting for the whole summer to go to school,” Gorgnio said.

Staff tries to empower kiddos and their families in any way possible..

"We use noodles and build a castle,” Katie Gomez, fourth grader, said.

The Marshalltown School District is known for its diversity, the Woodberry Elementary School is a dual language school. Students and staff speak both English and Spanish during the school year.

Wanting students to feel comfortable learning, and excited to return each fall.

“I'm pretty excited too because all the fourth grade teachers are funny,” Gomez said.