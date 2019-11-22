Elementary school students share museum vision for First and First West

Five years after plans for a casino didn’t work out, the "First and First West" site still sits empty in Cedar Rapids. Concerns about taking business away from nearby casinos prompted the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to reject proposals for a casino.

First and First West on Friday, November 22, 2019 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG)

There are no decisions yet on what kind of development will go up on the eight acres of land. Now, a group of fifth-graders is sharing its idea for what could be built.

Fifth and fourth graders in Lego League at Viola Gibson say they'd like to see a Quaker Oats Museum and Fun Center.

“Lego League is where we work on missions on this board so there'd be a robot here and it would go out and solve problems,” said fifth-grader Vanessa Miller.

The league worked with the city to develop their vision.

“I encouraged them to look at it through the lens of maybe a friend they have from out of town, Chicago St. Louis, or wherever, and try to be able to describe what you want to see there,” said Jesse Thoeming, downtown district director.

“We had to think of what made Cedar Rapids special, and we thought of Quaker Oats because Quaker Oats is the world’s largest cereal mill,” said fifth-grade student Avery Straughan.

The students presented their plan to city officials at council chambers, as a practice before this weekend’s Lego League competition.

“To put their ideas up front and center, and not be afraid to share them with local leaders, city leaders, and the like, I just thought that was a tremendous thing all around,” Thoeming said.

“They are very excited to think that their idea might actually happen,” said fifth-grade teacher Tawnie Kerska.

Helping their city, while they get ready for the big Lego League competition.

“I’m feeling good, pretty confident we're going to do a good job,” said Jakob Secl, a fifth-grader.

