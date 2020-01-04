Elementary school student hopes to continue giving to the homeless

After helping the homeless New Year’s Day, a local boy is hoping to keep the season of giving going by getting his classmates involved.

Landon Blevans, a 3rd Grader, brought a list of ideas to his teacher that he felt his class could do after he saw how much of a need there was in the community.

“I saw all those people in need of food and water and it made me sad,” he said.

The list consisted of monetary donations, helping at Green Square Meals and holding donation events.

“It felt good to help and I thought I could help more,” said Blevans.

The Humanize the Homeless event brought in thousands of dollars in winter clothing, blankets, and other necessities. Many of which had to be saved for another event or a later date.

“Wintertime is the season of giving, said Evelyn Rossow, the Marketing and Development Director. “There’s a big influx of donations but we need stuff all year round.”

Rossow said they do have more space to hold donations at the Willis Dady Emergency facility since the expansion, but space is still limited; however, they will make use of all donations.

“Nothing will go to waste,” she said. “We will partner up with some of the other organizations in the area if we hear they are in need of something and we have an excess amount of it. The biggest thing people can do is make sure when giving out donations is team up with an organization to make sure they understand the resources available.”

Blevan said he will continue to try and help as many people as he possibly can in any way he can.

“There were just tons and tons of people out there and it made me happy to be able to help them out,” he said.

Blevans said he will learn more about his school's involvement next week.

