30 electric scooters added to bike share program

More two-wheeled traffic will now be rolling through Cedar Rapids.

The city's pilot program for e-scooters started Friday. Thirty new scooters are now downtown, at the Czech Village, NewBo, and at the Coe and Mount Mercy campuses.

It's the same system as the bike share program. VeoRide provides the scooters, and users pay to rent them. The program doesn't cost the city anything.

To use a scooter - just download the VeoRide app, make an account, and scan the Q-R code on the scooter.

Scooter riders are not allowed on the sidewalks downtown. Instead - they're supposed to ride in the bike lanes, when available.

“The purpose of the pilot program is really to determine is this a good fit for the city of Cedar Rapids, but we’ve been getting a lot of positive feedback, interest, folks that are excited to try them out,” Bill Micheel, assistant director of community development and planning for the city. “We’re excited to give it a shot and see how it goes.”

It costs $1 to unlock the scooter, then it's $0.15 a minute to use.

Just put your scooter back in the designated parking areas to stop the clock.